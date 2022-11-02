<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: City adds new languages to emergency notification system

The city’s emergency notification system, CodeRED, now features Spanish, French and Portuguese language options.

CodeRED notifications, which are produced and generated by the city of Pittsfield, include both citywide calls as well as neighborhood specific messaging. Updates can range from missing persons alerts, severe weather events, road closures, hydrant flushing, water main breaks, and other emergencies.

Currently, a total of 16,212 users, from both residences and businesses, are signed up for CodeRED and receive updates via phone messages, texts and emails. The notification system is operated by Onsolve, a Georgia-based company, and has been utilized by the city since 2013.

New signups have the option to select their preferred language of choice. To register, visit tinyurl.com/3mm4mzdk.

Individuals who would like to update their preferred language also have the option of deactivating their existing account and re-enrolling to make a new language selection.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

