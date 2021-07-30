College Club President Julie Pelletier will be the featured guest on the Pittsfield Community Television program "Know The Berkshires" for the month of August. The College Club is a local woman’s social club which supports educational programs.
The half-hour interview will air on PCTV Channel 1301 at 8 p.m. Mondays, 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 a.m. Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. Fridays. The show, produced by Carol Zelek-Gerwitz, is also available on podcast Apps.
Pelletier talks with host Pat Gable about the Club’s activities. College Club members regularly meet in person and via Zoom for enjoyment of books, needlework, hikes, movies, lunches, card games, exploring local sites, and friendship.
Membership expansion is on-going. To learn more about becoming a member, call Jean Stanford at 413-443-4837.