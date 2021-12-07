PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County Historical Society has named Aylen Dominguez, Shawna Hennessey and Hazel Richards as Melville Fellows for 2021-22.
Dominguez is a liberal arts student at Berkshire Community College, Hennessy is a creative writing major at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, and Richards is majoring in history, comparative literature and French at Williams College in Williamstown.
Students who are awarded the Melville Fellowship work onsite at Herman Melville’s Arrowhead, home of BCHS and the residence of Herman Melville in the mid-1800s. Fellows study under writer-in-residence emeritus Jana Laiz for about 20 hours over three months and are paid a stipend.
During this time, fellows create one or more pieces of original writing. There are no restrictions on the type of writing nor the subject of the works created.
The fellows will read their original works at a public event in February 2022.