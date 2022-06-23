The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting overnight hour pavement marking operations on sections of Route 8 and Route 9.
The work will take place Sunday, June 26, through Friday, July 1, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to be completed by 5 a.m. Friday, July 1.
The overnight pavement marking work will be conducted at the following locations on Route 8 and Route 9:
— North and south from Merrill Road at the Dick’s Sporting Goods driveway to Route 8/Cheshire Road at the Berkshire Gas driveway.
— East and west from Dalton Avenue at the Housatonic Railroad Bridge overpass to Route 8 and Route 9/Dalton Avenue at the Colonial Gardens entrance.
Standard MassDOT construction work zone logistics and police details will be used for traffic control. At least one lane of travel will be open at all times.
Drivers who are traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.