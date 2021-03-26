Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Berkshire County and 1Berkshire have teamed up for an April Fool's comedy program to benefit the Berkshire County COVID Relief Fund run by Berkshire United Way and the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.
Punnily named "EfoolsAll and FunBerkshire," the event will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, on Zoom.
The comedy show will be presented by the Laugh Dealers, recent graduates of EforAll Berkshire County's Business Accelerator program.
The show will include the duo's signature "digital impersonations" and nationally-known stand-up comedians Steven Rogers, Seth Brown, Isabel Hagen, and Adam Mamawalla.
A donation of $10 is requested to access this family-friendly event. For tickets, visit bit.ly/efoolsall.