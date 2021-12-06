The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative has scheduled a community COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Berkshire Community College Patterson Field House.
The booster clinic is open to anyone 15 and older who wants to receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Both Pfizer and Moderna third doses will be provided at the community clinic, as well as first and second doses for those who have not yet received their initial doses.
Preregistration is required, and can be done by visiting the Commonwealth’s registration website, called Color, at tinyurl.com/u59xkpsd.
The Dec. 18 clinic may be expanded to include additional hours, depending on the number of people who register for vaccination.
The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative is a partnership of Berkshire Health Systems, the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association and Community Health Programs.
For more information on the BCC clinic, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.