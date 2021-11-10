Hancock Shaker Village's annual Community Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Admission is free all day.
Fun activities for all ages include a "Where the Wild Things Are" StoryWalk with the Berkshire Athenaeum, craft demonstrations, a scavenger hunt, interpreter-led talks and walks, plus visits with the barnyard animals.
All buildings will be open for exploration and several special exhibitions are in the last month to view. The accessible, one-mile Farm and Forest Trail, including the newly revealed South Family Trail, is also open.
HSV's programs are accessible to the Spanish-speaking members of the community with the assistance of an on-site interpreter and a Spanish language audio tour available through a smartphone app.