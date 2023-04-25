Pittsfield: Public input sought on CDBG draft plan

The Department of Community Development has released the draft Annual Action Plan outlining how federal Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to address housing and community development needs in Pittsfield for the 2024 fiscal year.
The Department, in conjunction with the City Council’s subcommittee on Community and Economic Development, will hold a public hearing on its CDBG program budget and draft 2024 Annual Action Plan at 6 p.m. May 18 in City Council chambers at City Hall.
The hearing is part of a 30-day public review process required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The public review and comment period runs from April 26 through 4 p.m. May 25.
Copies of the draft 2024 Annual Action Plan are available for public review in the Community Development office and on the city’s website at tinyurl.com/8haz9wwu.
Residents unable to attend the public hearing can submit their written comments at any time during the 30-day comment period via email at njoyner@cityofpittsfield.org or by mail to the Department of Community Development, 70 Allen St., Room 205, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Persons with special needs should contact Community Development at 413-499-9368 or TTY 413-499-9340 prior to the public hearing and every effort will be made to accommodate their requests.