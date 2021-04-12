Mass Audubon rents space in its organic gardens at Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary on Williams Street to members. The gardens are expected to open on May 1.
Gardeners in the program are required to commit to organic gardening and must attend a free virtual organic gardening workshop from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29. The workshop is open to the public.
The garden sites, which measure 15 feet by 20 feet each, rent for $35 for Mass Audubon members. Gardeners may rent multiple sites. Four accessible raised garden beds are available.
Currently, a special half price $32 Mass Audubon family membership offer is in effect. Need-based financial assistance is available to new or previous gardeners who are eligible.
For more information or to register for the workshop, call Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox at 413-637-0320, visit tinyurl.com/bpdms2ya or email berkshires@massaudubon.org.