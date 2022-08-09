The Pittsfield Farmers Market is hosting a Cupcake Throwdown from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at The Common on First Street.
Ten bakers will compete and community judges will taste, vote and declare a winner.
Community members can purchase a "Judge's Badge" ticket in advance. Gather up a team of friends or judge solo. The $30 ticket gets you a total of 10 full size cupcakes and the chance to crown the Throwdown winner.
Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/ysek7ssu.
The Pittsfield Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October at The Common.