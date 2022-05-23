Summer 2022 marks the Stockbridge Sinfonia’s 50th anniversary season and its program will honor the milestone with a co-commission with Berkshire Children’s Chorus which is celebrating its 30th season.
Sinfonia's rehearsals are held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturdays in the Common Room of Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St. The first rehearsal, for strings only, is Saturday, May 28, in preparation for a special concert with the Berkshire Children’s Chorus on Sunday, June 12.
Regular rehearsals of the full orchestra begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, and continue every Saturday up to concert dates. Interested players are encouraged to visit StockbridgeSinfonia.org to print out respective parts and view Sinfonia's latest COVID protocols.
Free concerts will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School; 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church; and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Saint James Place, Great Barrington.
Stockbridge Sinfonia numbers approximately 50 players, ranging in ages 14 through 94. Financial awards are given to student players who meet certain requirements such as attending regular rehearsals and volunteering.
Information: Christine Singer, Sinfonia president, at 413-822-1318, or Tracy Wilson, conductor, at 413-822-8688.