Pittsfield: Community Preservation Act public hearing slated

The Community Preservation Committee will be holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Room 203 on the second floor of City Hall, 70 Allen St.
The hearing is related to the use of Community Preservation Act funds and the city’s priorities in relation to the Community Preservation Plan.
The committee will provide an overview of previous allocations of CPA funds and welcomes public participation to understand community priorities as it begins a new year of soliciting potential projects for funding.
Eligibility project applications are due by 3 p.m. Nov. 18. The application process involves two steps.
The first is a determination of whether a project is eligible for CPA funds under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 44B. Upon confirmed eligibility, projects will then be invited to submit applications for funding in early 2023.
A link to the Community Preservation Plan and eligibility application is available on the Community Preservation Committee page, tinyurl.com/pr2pk4hu.
A shortcut to the page is also listed under “Hot Topics” on the home page of the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org.
Information: CJ Hoss, city planner, at 413-499-9366 or choss@cityofpittsfield.org.