<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Community Preservation Act public hearing slated

The Community Preservation Committee will be holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Room 203 on the second floor of City Hall, 70 Allen St.

The hearing is related to the use of Community Preservation Act funds and the city’s priorities in relation to the Community Preservation Plan.

The committee will provide an overview of previous allocations of CPA funds and welcomes public participation to understand community priorities as it begins a new year of soliciting potential projects for funding.

Eligibility project applications are due by 3 p.m. Nov. 18. The application process involves two steps.

The first is a determination of whether a project is eligible for CPA funds under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 44B. Upon confirmed eligibility, projects will then be invited to submit applications for funding in early 2023.

A link to the Community Preservation Plan and eligibility application is available on the Community Preservation Committee page, tinyurl.com/pr2pk4hu.

A shortcut to the page is also listed under “Hot Topics” on the home page of the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org.

Information: CJ Hoss, city planner, at 413-499-9366 or choss@cityofpittsfield.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all