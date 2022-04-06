Berkshire Health Systems announces the start of the second year of Berkshire 150, a six-week community wellness program promoting at least 150 minutes of exercise each week, the number recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to help maintain a healthy lifestyle, in addition to eating the right foods.
Berkshire 150 runs from Sunday, April 17, until Saturday, May 28. Participants can join as an individual or by forming a team. Individuals can register at any time, even after the program starts, while teams must be registered by Sunday, April 17.
Participants can keep track of the number of minutes exercised daily on their phone, a calendar or by using a fitness tracking app. Minutes can be submitted beginning Sunday, April 23, using a form that can be found on the BHS website. The final day for submitting minutes exercised is Wednesday, June 1.
For more information or to register, visit berkshirehealthsystems.org/berkshire150 or contact the Wellness Team at wellnessatwork@bhs1.org.