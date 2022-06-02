The Berkshire Yarn Mill will present "Out of the Ashes," a live competitive storytelling event, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Flat Burger Society, McKay Street.
Based closely on the StorySlam competitions, the program welcomes to the stage anyone who has a tale to tell, with some caveats — the story must be true, have happened to the teller, pertain to the evening’s theme, and must be told with no notes or props.
The series is scheduled to run at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. Admission is free for storytellers and $5 for audience members.
Information: greylockglass.com/events or tinyurl.com/bddwsz3t, or e-mail info@BerkshireYarnMill.com.