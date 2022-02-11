The Berkshire Concert Choir welcomes all singers for its spring 2022 season.
The choir is collaborating with Vocalis, a young person’s choir, to perform John Rutter's Mass of the Children with orchestra and soloists.
Concerts will be held on June 3 at St. Ann Church in Lenox and June 4 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington.
Singers should register on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/2p87hwdm by Feb. 19 as rehearsals start March 1 in the St. Ann Family Center, 134 Main St., Lenox.
All singers are welcome and no audition is required. Dues cost $40. Call Marilyn Gerhard at 413-442-6120 for more information or visit berkshireconcertchoir.org or the choir's Facebook page.
Singers must be fully vaccinated and masks are required. Mail dues to Berkshire Concert Choir Inc., P.O. Box 452, Pittsfield, MA 01202-0452. Make checks payable to Berkshire Concert Choir Inc.