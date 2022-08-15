The Berkshire Concert Choir Inc. is registering singers for its fall 2022 season. All singers are welcome and no auditions are required.

Concerts will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, in Common Room at Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St. Rehearsals begin Sept. 6 at the church.

The concerts, featuring composers, arrangers and poets of Massachusetts heritage, will include the complete suite, Frostiana, composed by Randall Thompson with lyrics by Robert Frost as its centerpiece.

Dues cost $45. Registration is required by Sept. 6 at tinyurl.com/3anp8b6j. Singers must be fully vaccinated and face masks are required. 

Information: Marilyn Gerhard at 413-442-6120, berkshireconcertchoir.org or Berkshire Concert Choir's Facebook page.

