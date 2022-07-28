Berkshire Lyric will present its chamber choir, Ubi Caritas, in a series of choral concerts on Sunday, Aug. 7, to raise money for Berkshire County food pantries. Identical concerts will take place at 3 p.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 400 West St., and at 5 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Elm Street, Stockbridge.
Ubi Caritas is comprised of 20 Berkshire County singers ages 16-28. The program includes a cappella choral music by Esenvalds, Gwyneth Walker and Moses Hogan, settings of traditional American folk hymns and spirituals, and a premiere of a new work by Lyric’s composer-in-residence Anson Olds.
There is no admission charge, but a free will offering will be taken to directly benefit food pantries that are supported by the two parishes.
Information: BerkshireLyric.org or 413-298-5365.