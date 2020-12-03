The Berkshire Community College Community Education and Workforce Development department, in collaboration with the Human Services program at the college, will host "Mental Health: Hope and Resilience in the Berkshires," a virtual conference, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 9 and 10.
The event is free, with a $25 suggested donation to support BCC Mental Health Certificate program students.
The conference will provide social workers and other human service and health care professionals with enhanced understanding about mental health stressors in different population groups, local resources and key tools to support individuals and families during this challenging time.
For the full agenda, a list of speakers and registration, visit berkshirecc.edu/hope. For more information, contact conference coordinators Kari Dupuis at kdupuis@berkshirecc.edu or Elena Nuciforo at enuciforo@berskhirecc.edu.