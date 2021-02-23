A representative of the State Commission for Conservation of Soil, Water & Related Resources will oversee and administer the Berkshire Conservation District's virtual annual meeting and conduct the election of supervisors for the district at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
Candidate nominations may be made by the petition of land occupiers of the district and delivered to the State Commission via email at Thomas.anderson@mass.gov and/or by any land occupier present at the online meeting. Voting will be by open roll call.
Registration in advance is required. Email a request for the link to berkshireconservationdistrict@gmail.com. A confirmation email will contain information about joining the online meeting.