Pittsfield: City shuts down COVID-19 dashboard

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced the end of the public health emergency for COVID-19 effective May 11. In alignment with this announcement, the city will be shutting down the COVID-19 dashboard on its website, cityofpittsfield.org.

“The COVID-19 dashboard has been a vital tool to the city of Pittsfield over the last three years providing us with the opportunity to keep the public aware of case counts, important protocols and information for vaccinations through all stages of the pandemic,” said Mayor Linda M. Tyer in a prepared release.

“As we transition from a public health emergency, I want to express my gratitude for the support the community provided in response to these challenging times," added Health Director Andy Cambi. "Moving forward, the Pittsfield Health Department will continue to be a source for information and resources regarding COVID-19." 

The COVID-19 dashboard will be removed from the city’s website on May 11.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

