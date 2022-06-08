CozQuest will kick off Small Business Summer at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11, on the First Street Common. CozQuest, EforAll, Roots Rising, and Downtown Pittsfield Inc. have combined forces to build a showcase for local businesses in the Berkshires.
The Pittsfield Farmers Market will be supersized with the addition of a makers market, entrepreneurs pop-up, a local business treasure hunt in downtown Pittsfield, music, yoga, youth fitness challenges, a Cupcake Throwdown, and the rollout of CozQuest's new app, LoveLocalBRKs.
Information: Liam Gorman at cozmo@cozquest.com or visit cozquest.com.