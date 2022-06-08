CozQuest will kick off Small Business Summer at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11, on the First Street Common. CozQuest, EforAll, Roots Rising, and Downtown Pittsfield Inc. have combined forces to build a showcase for local businesses in the Berkshires.

The Pittsfield Farmers Market will be supersized with the addition of a makers market, entrepreneurs pop-up, a local business treasure hunt in downtown Pittsfield, music, yoga, youth fitness challenges, a Cupcake Throwdown, and the rollout of CozQuest's new app, LoveLocalBRKs.

Information: Liam Gorman at cozmo@cozquest.com or visit cozquest.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.