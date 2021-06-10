CozQuest will kick off its summer series of local business treasure hunts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
The hunt will take participants up and down North Street where they can find deals, discounts and prizes from area makers, bakers, curators, and creators, and possibly win $500 courtesy of Jan Perry Realty.
CozQuest is a smartphone-based game that requires players to solve puzzles, follow maps and then find hidden QR codes to unlock a prize. Once they’ve solved all the puzzles, followed all the maps and unlocked all their prizes, players are entered into a raffle for a grand prize that will consist of cash or gift cards.
A Makers Market Pop-Up Shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hotel on North. The pop-up market is open to everyone, but only CozQuest hunters get the chance at the treasure.
Participation is free. For more information, visit cozquest.com.