CozQuest will kick off its summer series of local business treasure hunts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13.  

The hunt will take participants up and down North Street where they can find deals, discounts and prizes from area makers, bakers, curators, and creators, and possibly win $500 courtesy of Jan Perry Realty.

CozQuest is a smartphone-based game that requires players to solve puzzles, follow maps and then find hidden QR codes to unlock a prize. Once they’ve solved all the puzzles, followed all the maps and unlocked all their prizes, players are entered into a raffle for a grand prize that will consist of cash or gift cards.

A Makers Market Pop-Up Shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hotel on North. The pop-up market is open to everyone, but only CozQuest hunters get the chance at the treasure.

Participation is free. For more information, visit cozquest.com

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.