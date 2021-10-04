Renowned photographer Gregory Crewdson’s filming in the city continues with one final shoot this week. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, Crewdson will be shooting at the intersection of Onota and Linden streets.
There will be some intermittent traffic control throughout the day with a road closure at the Onota and Linden intersection from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Additionally, there will be various road closures in the following locations: Linden Street at King Street; Linden Street just west of the Crossroads Cafe; Onota Street at Chestnut Street; and Onota Street at Monroe Street.
Traffic will be routed through the neighborhood.
For more information, call Roberta McCulloch-Dews in the Mayor’s Office, 413-499-9322.