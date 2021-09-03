The Pittsfield Cultural Council, part of the Massachusetts Cultural Council, has set an Oct. 15 deadline for organizations, schools and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities for the Pittsfield community.
Applications for community oriented arts, humanities, science, history and environmental programs are welcome.
The Pittsfield Cultural Council encourages innovative projects, virtual events, and low-cost or free programs, programs that are designed to reach a diverse audience, and those that benefit families and children.
Application forms, local guidelines, and applicational information about the Local Cultural Council Program can be found at massculturalcouncil.smartsimple.com.
Direct any questions to Marilyn Gerhard, chairperson, at pittsfieldculture@yahoo.com.