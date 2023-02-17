Pittsfield: Cultural Council grants awarded

The Pittsfield Cultural Council has awarded grants totaling $47,762 for an array of projects and initiatives by local artists and cultural organizations that will benefit Pittsfield residents.
The grants are part of the council’s annual grants program, which is funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
PCC is funding all or part of 31 projects that will occur during 2023 in the following categories: Visual art; multidisciplinary; music; nature/science; folk/traditional arts; theater; dance; and opera/musical theater.
Top awards went to Flying Cloud Institute, Tom Trusse lll, Shakespeare & Company, IS183, Berkshire Pulse, Berkshires Jazz, Berkshire Music School, First Fridays Artswalk, Marney Schorr, The Eagles Band, and Second Street Second Chances. A full list of grantees is available at mass-culture.org/Pittsfield.
The PCC supports a diverse range of projects that include voices from the immigrant population, the BIPOC community and youth.
Grant applications will be sought again in the fall. For more information, email pittsfieldculture@yahoo.com or visit mass-culture.org/Pittsfield.