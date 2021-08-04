The members of the Pittsfield Cultural Council have used a portion of their budget allocation in this cycle to sponsor three local organizations who have, or who are presenting programs to the community of Pittsfield with a focus on diversity.
Barrington Stage Company, the Berkshire Immigrant Center and WAM Theatre each received a grant award of $1,860.
Barrington Stage Company is sponsoring "A Celebration of Black Voices," a week-long event featuring live talent shows, short plays, a night of jazz music, a gospel music performance, and content building workshops from Aug. 4-8.
"One World Celebration," a virtual performance of music and poetry honoring cultural diversity and supporting BIC’s crucial work serving local immigrants, was recently presented by the Berkshire Immigrant Center.
This fall, WAM theatre is producing the U.S. premiere of "Kamloopa," written by Kim Senklip Harvey. The story follows two urban indigenous sisters as they battle to come to terms with what it means to honor who they are and where they come from.