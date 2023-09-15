<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Cultural Council hosting reception

The Pittsfield Cultural Council will host a reception honoring the 2023 grant recipients and to celebrate the city's cultural community from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Zucchini's Restaurant, 1331 North St.

Light refreshments will be served. Those attending will have the opportunity to network with grant recipients, Cultural Council members and community members.

The program includes a question and answer session for future grant applicants from 6:30 to 7 p.m. with Kas Maroney, chair for the 2023 grant cycle, presiding.

The reception is free and open to the public. RSVP to pittsfieldculture@yahoo.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

