Pittsfield: Cultural Council hosting reception

The Pittsfield Cultural Council will host a reception honoring the 2023 grant recipients and to celebrate the city's cultural community from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Zucchini's Restaurant, 1331 North St.
Light refreshments will be served. Those attending will have the opportunity to network with grant recipients, Cultural Council members and community members.
The program includes a question and answer session for future grant applicants from 6:30 to 7 p.m. with Kas Maroney, chair for the 2023 grant cycle, presiding.
The reception is free and open to the public. RSVP to pittsfieldculture@yahoo.com.