The Pittsfield Cultural Council announces that proposals to receive funding to support community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs are due by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 14.

These grants can support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Pittsfield, including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in schools, workshops, and lectures.

Application forms and more information about the Local Cultural Council program are available online at mass-culture.org.

For local guidelines and information on the Pittsfield Cultural Council, contact Marilyn Gerhard at 413-442-6120 or choruschick4@aol.com

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.