The Pittsfield Cultural Council announces that proposals to receive funding to support community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs are due by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 14.
These grants can support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Pittsfield, including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in schools, workshops, and lectures.
Application forms and more information about the Local Cultural Council program are available online at mass-culture.org.
For local guidelines and information on the Pittsfield Cultural Council, contact Marilyn Gerhard at 413-442-6120 or choruschick4@aol.com.