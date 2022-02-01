The Curling Club of the Berkshires is hosting an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires, 16 Melville St.
People ages 12 and up can try the Olympic sport of curling. All equipment and instruction will be provided. A $10 fee will cover ice costs.
Guests can arrive at any time but preregistration is requested at curlberkshires.org/events/. Carry in clean, rubber-soled shoes. Masks are required at all times, regardless of vaccination status.
For more information, contact Tim Egan at 413-281-2858 or tim.egan@roadrunner.com.