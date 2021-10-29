Repairs will be conducted on Monday, Nov. 1, to replace a leaking water gate on the west side of the Dawes Avenue bridge.

In order to isolate the leak, crews will have to shut six gates on Howard Street, one on Appleton Avenue, one on Deming Street, and one on the east side of the bridge.

Beginning at 8 a.m., water service will be unavailable on Dwight Street. Service is expected to be impacted for much of the day. There may also be the presence of discolored water in the surrounding vicinity during this time.

Any additional updates will be shared as necessary.

