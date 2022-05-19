The Pittsfield Parade Committee has extended the entry application deadline for the Fourth of July parade until June 1. Eighty units have signed up to date; a typical parade has about 170 units.
The parade plays host to marching bands, drum corps, balloons, floats, entertainment groups, and special guest stars. This year’s theme is “Back With A Bang.” Applications are available at pittsfieldparade.com.
Volunteers are invited to attend Parade Committee meetings at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1, 8, 15, and 29, at the Polish Falcons Club, 32 Bel Air Ave.
For those still unwilling to join the crowd, the parade will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. July 4 at pittsfieldtv.org.
For more information, email info@pittsfieldparade.com, call 413-447-7763, visit pittsfieldparade.com, or write to P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202. Donations can be made online.