Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity will celebrate a home dedication long-delayed by the pandemic, materials supply chain issues and labor shortages, at a new duplex on Madison Avenue.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, Habitat will welcome new homeowners Carolyn Parris and her son, Loel, and Geneva Samuel and her son, Syphear, into their new homes at 125 and 127 Madison Ave.
Celebrating with the families will be volunteers and the construction crew that have worked on the home over the past few years, CBHFH staff, donors, and neighbors who have all contributed to making this long-awaited dream of homeownership possible for these two families.
As part of Habitat’s Sweat Equity requirement for homeownership, both families have been working alongside the volunteers and construction crew.