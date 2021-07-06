Democrats in Wards 1 through 7 will hold their respective caucuses at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at The Proprietor’s Lodge on Waubeek Road.
The members of each caucus will elect delegates and alternates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. In addition, Wards 4 and 7 will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the same location prior to the caucus to vote on a ward chairperson for the respective committees.
This year’s convention will be held Sept. 25 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell where Democrats from across the state will adopt a Party platform and discuss Party business. All federal, state and local health guidelines will be followed.
The caucuses are open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Pittsfield. Preregistered Democrats who were age 16 by June 15 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate. The number of delegates and alternates allowed for each ward are allocated by the State Committee and available at the caucus.
Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at massdems.org by Aug. 6.
Information: Kevin Sherman at Kevin.j.sherman@gmail.com. For general information on the convention or the Massachusetts Democratic Party, call 617-939-0800 or email contact@massdems.org.