Democrats in Wards 1 through 7 will hold their respective caucuses both in person and virtually at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Proprietor’s Lodge on Waubeek Road.
The members of each caucus will elect delegates and alternates to the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention, a hybrid event with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options, on June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester.
The caucus will take place in line with public health guidance and attendees may participate remotely via Zoom at the following link: us02web.zoom.us/j/87542615129.
Registered and preregistered Democrats in Pittsfield who turn 16 by Feb. 4 may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. Delegates for each ward will be divided equally between men and women within the ward, and all ballots will be written and secret.
Youth ages 16 to 35, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be “add-on” delegates. Details on the rules can be found at massdems.org/caucus.
For more information on the caucus or the Pittsfield Democratic City Committee, contact Kevin Sherman at Kevin.j.sherman@gmail.com. For more general information on the convention or the Massachusetts Democratic Party, call 617-939-0800 or email contact@massdems.org.