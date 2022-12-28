The Pittsfield Community Design Center will host the debut film screening of "The Street Project" documentary at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, in the Berkshire Athenaeum auditorium, 1 Wendell Ave.
The 60-minute film commemorates the formation of the Design Center, a new group in the Berkshires advocating for pedestrians and cyclists.
Created by the multiple Emmy-winning team at Boyd Productions, "The Street Project" takes viewers across the globe in an uplifting narrative, from cycling-friendly meccas in Europe, to New York City and Phoenix — one of the most dangerous cities in America for pedestrians — for a deep dive into how America views our streets and how they can be made safer.
The free screening will be followed by a question and answer session. Pizza and snacks will be provided.
For more information, email Nicholas Russo at nrusso93@gmail.com.