The Pittsfield High School Latin Club is hosting a dining to donate event from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Hot Harry’s, 37 North St.
Twenty percent of the sales will go to the Pittsfield High School Latin Club to be used toward its 2023 trip to Italy. The fundraiser is valid on eat-in or takeout only. Sales for delivery or delivery apps do not apply.
Print the flyer from instagram.com/p/CdFD6yMOrIU/ and present it to the cashier.
The menu can be viewed at hotharrysburritos.com. To place an order for pickup, call 413-448-6155.