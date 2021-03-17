The city's annual licensing period for dogs begins April 1. All dogs 6 months or older must be licensed.
An annual license is $20, $10 if the animal is spayed or neutered. Proof of rabies vaccination and spaying/neutering is required.
Licenses can be purchased in the city clerk’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; requested by mail or via the drop box located in the back parking lot of City Hall, or purchased online.
Further details, including an application form and online payment information, are available on the city clerk's page at cityofpittsfield.org.
For more information, call 413-499-9361.