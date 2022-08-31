First Fridays Artswalk transforms downtown Pittsfield retailers, restaurants and organizations into art galleries. Enjoy a dozen brand new art shows and exhibits and meet the artists from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
As part of Artswalk, Indoors Out! Free Kids’ Paint & Sip will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the parklet and outdoor seating area at The Marketplace Cafe, 53 North St. Children must be accompanied by an adult and masks are recommended.
The Marketplace Cafe will also host a reception with children's author Dan Sadlowski from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Framed art from his newest book, "The Universe Is Rooting for You," will be on display in September.
Sadlowski’s children’s books feature illustrator Allison Pierce, graphic designer Emily Gabriel and artist Samantha Sadlowski.
For exhibit and open studio locations, visit firstfridaysartswalk.com or download the Downtown Pittsfield app to a cell phone.