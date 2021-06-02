Pittsfield Beautiful's annual planting day will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at various locations in downtown Pittsfield.
Each volunteer or household will plant alone and wear a face mask and garden gloves. Organizers Chris Stodden and Diane Wetzel have confirmed each volunteer's planter location by phone or email.
There are more than 200 containers and garden beds in the city’s business districts and neighborhoods. Volunteers maintain and weed all the public gardens in and around downtown. Last year, their efforts amounted to more than a thousand volunteer hours.
Pittsfield Beautiful is a non-profit organization that encourages the beautification of Pittsfield through volunteer efforts and partnerships between local residents, neighborhoods, community support groups, businesses, and the city.