Pittsfield Beautiful's annual planting day will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at various locations in downtown Pittsfield.

Each volunteer or household will plant alone and wear a face mask and garden gloves. Organizers Chris Stodden and Diane Wetzel have confirmed each volunteer's planter location by phone or email. 

There are more than 200 containers and garden beds in the city’s business districts and neighborhoods. Volunteers maintain and weed all the public gardens in and around downtown. Last year, their efforts amounted to more than a thousand volunteer hours.

Pittsfield Beautiful is a non-profit organization that encourages the beautification of Pittsfield through volunteer efforts and partnerships between local residents, neighborhoods, community support groups, businesses, and the city.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.