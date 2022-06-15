Berkshire Health Systems is presenting a special Men's Health Month workshop with Dr. Mark Pettus from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in-person at Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St, and via Zoom. While the focus is on men’s health, all are welcome to attend.
Pettus, former director of Wellness and Population Health at BHS, will touch on topics not covered by the average health workshop – including fat is good, love is essential and going barefoot in the morning sun helps your brain function.
The event is being held in collaboration with the BHS Wellness Team. In-person and Zoom registration is required at tinyurl.com/bhsmenshealth.