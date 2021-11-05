The city has announced its Street Improvement Project roadwork schedule for Nov. 8-12.
Monday, Nov. 8: Paving Anita Drive; pave driveway aprons on Cadwell Road, Hawthorne Avenue and Oxford Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 9: Pave driveway aprons on Brenton Terrace, Oxford and Buel streets.
Wednesday, Nov. 10: Pave driveway aprons on Buel, Deming and High streets.
Thursday, Nov. 11: Pave driveway aprons on High Street and Cliff Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 12: If time allows, pave driveway aprons on Curtain and Paul avenues, Lucille and Hawk streets.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.
Residents whose driveway aprons will be replaced are advised to find alternate parking on nearby streets to ensure they have access to their vehicle during this work.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.