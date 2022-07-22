Berkshire Educational Resources K-12 (BERK12) will sponsor two dual enrollment pilot courses for high school students during the 2022-2023 school year.
English Composition and Astronomy will be offered earning students college credit through Berkshire Community College and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams. Courses will run during the school day with live virtual class meetings and likely opportunities for in-person experiences throughout the year.
An information session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28, via Zoom. Instructors and members of BERK12 will present information on these courses and answer initial questions. Interested students, families, and educators are welcome.
Register for the information session at tinyurl.com/57wxc9dy or email Brendan Sheran at bsheran@pittsfield.net for the Zoom link.