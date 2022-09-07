In observance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Stephanie Maschino and Christen Simmons are hosting a dunk tank fundraiser for children's cancer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Walmart parking lot, 555 Hubbard Ave.
In addition to the dunk tank, the fundraiser includes a food truck, music, a bake sale, and kid-friendly activities.
Childhood cancer survivor Cameron Forward will kick off the dunk tank lineup which includes Jessica Jezak, Richmond Consolidated School; Dr. Jacqueline Jones, CHP Berkshire Pediatrics; children's author Dan Sadlowski; Pittsfield High School SRO Jessica Godfroy, Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout; Levante Wiggins, PHS dean of students; City Councilor At-Large Karen Kalinowsky; Hinsdale Police Sergeant Elizabeth Zipp; Maschino, mother of the late Tony Maschino; and Mike Taber, Taconic dean of students.
The proceeds will be donated to Boston Children's Oncology and Baystate Pediatric Oncology.
There is an opening for an additional food truck. For more information, visit the Facebook pages of Together with Tony and Cameron the Leukemia Warrior.