The Eagles Trombone and Brass Ensembles will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Springside Park. Rain location is First United Methodist Church on Fenn Street.
The trombone ensemble will be playing popular upbeat tunes ranging from ragtime to rock 'n roll. The brass ensemble’s program includes "Rondeau," the longtime theme for "Masterpiece Theatre"; "Ashokan Farewell," "This Old Man," and "America the Beautiful." Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
The Eagles Concert Band will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the Dalton CRA with a rain date of Thursday, July 29. The Concert Band will also perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Springside Park. Rain location is First United Methodist Church.
The Eagles Stage Band will play at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Hinsdale Firehouse.
The Eagles Band is the longest continuous performing ensemble in the Berkshires. For more scheduled concerts, visit eaglescommunityband.org.