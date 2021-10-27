The Eagles Concert Band will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Colonial Theater.
Gunnery Sgt. David Jenkins from "The President’s Own" Marine Band will perform John Williams' "Catch Me If You Can" on alto saxophone.
The program also includes Leroy Anderson's "Bugler’s Holiday," selections from "Les Miserables” arranged by Warren Barker, and Sousa marches.
To reserve free tickets, call the box office at 413-997-4444. Proof of vaccination is required for this event and masks must be worn.