The Eagles Concert Band will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Colonial Theater.

Gunnery Sgt. David Jenkins from "The President’s Own" Marine Band will perform John Williams' "Catch Me If You Can" on alto saxophone.

The program also includes Leroy Anderson's "Bugler’s Holiday," selections from "Les Miserables” arranged by Warren Barker, and Sousa marches.

To reserve free tickets, call the box office at 413-997-4444. Proof of vaccination is required for this event and masks must be worn.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.