The Eagles Band will perform a free holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at First United Methodist Church, 55 Fenn St. The Trombone Ensemble will open the concert with several holiday selections. The concert band will perform at 3:30 p.m.

The program will feature holiday selections including “The Eighth Candle (Prayer and Dance for Hanukkah)”; “Fireside Christmas,” which is a collection of holiday favorites, and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”

Bonus gifts will be available for purchase and donations are appreciated. Masks will be required.

Information: eaglescommunityband.org.

