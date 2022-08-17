Early voting for the Sept. 6 state primary will be held in Room 101 at City Hall, 70 Allen St., at the following times: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 28; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Aug. 29 to Sept. 1; and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
A person is eligible to vote by absentee ballot if they are a registered voter and will be unable to vote at the polls on Election Day for any one of the following reasons: absence from the city during normal polling hours; physical disability preventing the voter from going to the polls; or religious beliefs.
Voters must complete an early or absentee ballot application. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. Voters may choose to receive a ballot by mail or vote in person in the Registrar of Voters office.
Early and absentee ballot application forms are available at the Registrar of Voters office or can be downloaded at tinyurl.com/yyyntb75. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Information: 413-499-9460.