Pittsfield: Early and absentee voting information

The Registrar of Voters Office has announced early voting hours and application deadlines for absentee and vote by mail ballots for the Nov. 8 state election.
Early voting will be held in Room 101 at City Hall, 70 Allen St., at the following times: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 24 to 28; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 30; and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.
A person is eligible to vote by absentee ballot if they are a registered voter and will be unable to vote at the polls on Election Day due to absence from the city during normal polling hours, physical disability preventing the voter from going to the polls, or religious beliefs.
Voters can choose to receive a ballot by mail or vote in person in the Registrar of Voters Office at City Hall. Applications for mail-in ballots, both early and absentee, must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. The deadline to vote in person by absentee ballot is noon Monday, Nov. 7.
Applications are available from the Registrar of Voters Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, or can be downloaded at tinyurl.com/yyyntb75 (absentee) or tinyurl.com/bde6pnwz (vote by mail).
Information: 413-499-9460.