This Earth Day, five environmental organizations in Western and Central Massachusetts are encouraging communities to help save the land.
The second annual "Give Back to the Land Day" on Thursday, April 22, will be a 24-hour online giving day. Anyone can make a donation to help conserve trails, forests, farms, and waterways in Massachusetts.
This year, Berkshire Natural Resources Council will join the event’s founding land trusts — Hilltown Land Trust based in Ashfield, Kestrel Land Trust based in Amherst, Franklin Land Trust based in Shelburne Falls, and Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust based in Athol — to host this Earth Day-themed online giving day.
Donors looking to support the Berkshires specifically can contribute at bnrc.org/contribute.
Opportunities to support all five partnering land trusts can be found at givebacktotheland.org.