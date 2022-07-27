East Street from Park Square to the intersection at East, Elm and Fourth streets is scheduled for milling and paving Monday through Thursday, Aug, 1 to 4, as part of the city's 2022 Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows:
Monday, Aug. 1: Milling on the east side of East Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 2: Milling on the west side of East Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 3: First coat of paving on east side of East Street.
Thursday, Aug. 4: First coat of paving on west side of East Street.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of midnight and noon. Traffic will be impacted.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.